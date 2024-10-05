October heat wave to engulf Kuban

5 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Forecasters are promising hot weather for October in Krasnodar and the region. On October 6, the air will warm up to +29 ℃. Early next week, the temperature will rise to +30 ℃.

On October 6, it will be warm in Krasnodar: the temperature will rise to +29 ℃.

“It will be partly cloudy and dry. The temperature will continue to gradually increase,”

– the leading specialist at Phobos center, Mikhail Leus, said.

Early next week, the temperature in Krasnodar will rise to +30 ℃. The heat wave will be replaced by rains and a cold snap.