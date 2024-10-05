Ski clothing show held in Mineralnye Vody

5 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ski clothing show held in the North Caucasus for the first time. Russian companies presented nearly 10 collections of children's and adult equipment.

The first show of domestic ski clothing in the North Caucasus was held in Mineralnye Vody.

"At the exhibition, we presented regular collections of ski clothing and equipment designed for instructors, employees of ski resorts and rescuers,”

- the representative of one of the Russian companies producing high-tech ski clothing, Dmitry Vakhnin said.