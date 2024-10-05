Judoka from Karachay-Cherkessia wins gold at World Junior Championship

5 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A native of Karachay-Cherkessia, Denis Batchayev, competing in the +100 kg weight category, won gold at the World Juniors Judo Championship.

Over 500 participants from 64 countries participate in the competitions, being held in Dushanbe on October 2-5. Denis confidently demonstrated his outstanding abilities, winning all five fights.

Denis Batchayev was born and raised in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia, a region with a rich sports culture and traditions. From a young age, his passion for judo was forged in clubs and sections, where he trained under the guidance of experienced coaches. His interest in martial arts arose thanks to local sports stars who inspired the younger generation.