5 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The embankment in Kabardinka will be renovated by late October. It will be turned into a unique recreation area.

Kabardinka, a small village located near Gelendzhik, is becoming an increasingly attractive place for recreation thanks to the strategy of renovating the city infrastructure, especially the embankment. Construction work is ongoing, and the project is scheduled to be completed by late October this year.

“We are creating a new territory of 3,300 square meters in the area of ​​the Oasis beach,”

– Mayor of Gelendzhik Alexey Bogodistov informed.