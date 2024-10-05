Grozny celebrates its 206th anniversary

5 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Grozny celebrated City Day with a fire show and festive fireworks. The city was founded 206 years ago.

Grozny celebrated its 206th anniversary on October 5. This holiday became a significant milestone both for the city residents and the entire region. The events organized in honor of the anniversary reflected the rich culture and traditions of the Chechen people, as well as the desire to create a modern society.

The celebration of City Day began with an amazing fire show. The participants of the show, dressed in national costumes, reproduced traditional Chechen dances in the open air, delighting the audience with incredible acrobatic numbers and pyrotechnic effects.