6 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first polling stations for voting on the construction of the NPP have opened in Kazakhstan. Two types of polling stations have been prepared for citizens: based on their place of residence and place of stay.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 8 pm today. There are over 12 million Kazakhstanis who can vote.

More than 10,000 polling stations have been set up for voters, including 73 located abroad in 61 countries.

As part of the referendum, public transport has been made free in some cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana, Karaganda, Petropavlovsk and other populated areas.

The vote counting will begin no later than 12 hours after the referendum ends. Within 2 days, the regions must collect and deliver the protocols on the voting results. And then the Central Committee of the referendum will have a week to count all the votes and publish the results in the media.

The referendum will be considered valid if 50% of the registered voters participate.

Currently, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the first President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev and more than 2 million citizens have already cast their votes.