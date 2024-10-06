Tokayev: International consortium should undertake construction of NPP in Kazakhstan

6 Oct. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In case of positive voting results, an international consortium consisting of nuclear energy enterprises should begin construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan. This opinion was expressed by the president of the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a conversation with journalists.

"This is a difficult question. The government should conduct and analysis and hold appropriate negotiations. However, my personal view on this issue is that an international consortium should work in Kazakhstan, which will consist of global companies with the most advanced technologies. But, as they say, time will tell",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

A referendum is taking place in Kazakhstan today. The country's citizens should decide whether the NPP will be built in the country or not. The leader of the republic voted this morning.

If the majority votes in favour of the project, the NPP will be ready by 2035 and will include 2 power units. Preliminary, it will be located on the shore of Lake Balkhash in the Almaty region near the village of Ulken.