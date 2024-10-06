Harvest Festival in Abkhazia to take place on November 3

6 Oct. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The traditional Harvest festival on the historic Lykhnashta glade in Abkhazia has been scheduled for November 3, Deputy Head of the Gudauta District Administration Yuri Kvaratskhelia said.

The Harvest Festival has been held in the village of Lykhny every year since 1984. This year, the festival will mark its anniversary.

The festival participants include all the settlements of the Gudauta District of Abkhazia and New Athos. In 2023, farmers from Karachay-Cherkessia joined the celebration. They exhibit home-made produce – fruits and vegetables, dairy products and cheese, as well as handicrafts.

The festival guests can take part in sports events, such as archery and equestrian football. They can also attend concerts of local artists.