6 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Central Election Commission, turnout in the referendum on the issue of construction of a nuclear power plant in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan exceeded 50%. This means that it has been recognized as valid.

The exact turnout of Kazakhstan citizens as of 14:00 local time was 51.77%.

It should be recalled that the leadership of Kazakhstan took part in today's vote this morning. The Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev cast their votes.