OIF members not support Armenia's provocation

6 Oct. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Paris openly supports Armenia and disregards the principles of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) by including provisions on the summit agenda aimed at undermining the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Yerevan claims that the provisions have been approved at the OIF summit, although in fact the majority of the organization's members spoke out against it.

"Thus, Armenia's attempts to impose its fake narratives on the international community have failed, despite the clear support of France, even in the format where Azerbaijan is not a member",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, what happened at the OIF summit once again proved that Armenia is against a peaceful settlement of post-war relations and is looking for any excuse to target the integrity of Azerbaijan. Paris, in turn, is using Armenia to achieve its own goals.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses gratitude to those OIF members who spoke out against Armenia's actions and supported the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, despite blackmail and threats from France.