6 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major fire broke out in the Pir trading base, the Dagestan Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire started on the second floor of a commercial building. At the moment, the flames have engulfed up to 700 square meters.

78 Emergencies Ministry employees and 23 units of special equipment are participating in extinguishing the fire.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the causes of the fire are still unknown. As a result of the incident, 3 firefighters were injured.