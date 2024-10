7 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov returned home after his term of office in the capacity of the country’s top diplomatic envoy to Washington had expired, the Russia Foreign Ministry said.

Antonov’s aircraft landed at the Vnukovo airport in the Russian capital on Sunday.

Earlier, Antonov had concluded his tenure as the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Antonov, 69, has served as Russia’s Ambassador to Washington since 2017.