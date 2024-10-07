Georgian Dream does not recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia

7 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's ruling party has no plans to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Georgian Dream party's executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

In a social media post, the executive secretary accused the opponents of “spreading anti-national rumours” in an attempt to influence the October Parliamentary elections.

"Agents are trying to influence the elections with anti-national rumors that the Georgian Dream party is going to unite the country by recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and so-called South Ossetia and making a transition to a confederal structure of the country," Mdinaradze said.

He stressed that Georgia will never question its territorial integrity.

“The idea of a united Georgia is our Georgian dream, and it will undoubtedly come true”, Mdinaradze said.

In late August, Georgia's ruling party said it needed a constitutional majority following the October 26 parliamentary elections to resolve several issues. In particular, as it was noted, there may be a possibility of the country’s peaceful unification, in which case it will be necessary to bring the system of governance and territorial organization in Georgia in line with the new realities at the level of the Constitution.

The party does not specify what amendments to the constitution might be be adopted regarding Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, some opposition politicians believe that the Georgian authorities are planning to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. There is also a version about plans to for declaring transition to a confederal structure.