Israeli Defense Minister warns Iran

7 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Iran's ballistic missile attack “didn’t even scratch” the Israeli Air Force’s capabilities, and vowed that Israel would not be deterred from responding to such attacks by its enemies.

According to him, Israel would choose the manner and time of its response, and that this should be taken not just as a statement of intent, but as a working plan.

“The Iranians have not even scratched the capabilities of the Air Force. Not a single squadron has been damaged, not a single plane has been damaged, there is not a single runway that is not available for takeoff, and there is no damage to our continuity. Whoever thinks that by trying to attack Israel he will deter us from reacting, should look at what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Beirut - things are very clear,” Gallant said.

The minister stressed that Israel is strong both in defense and attack.