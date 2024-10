7 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire at a rubber container manufacturing plant in the Hazra Industrial Park, located in Iran’s southeastern Kerman province, has resulted in the death of one person.

As a result of the incident, 12 people were injured, they were immediately transported to medical facilities for treatment.

The fire is reported to have been caused by the ignition of disposable containers at the factory.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.