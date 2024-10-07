Iranian airports resume receiving, dispatching flights

7 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restrictions on flights imposed in Iran until the morning of October 7 have been lifted, a spokesman for the Iran Civil Aviation Authority said.

"Due to the removal of operational obstacles, the previously announced flight restrictions have been lifted. Flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT)," Jafar Yazarloo said.

Earlier, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization canceled flights from all airports starting from 5:30 p.m. GMT on October 6 to 2:30 a.m. GMT on October 7.