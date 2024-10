7 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces have launched new attacks on targets and launchers of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the Israeli Air Force struck the Hamas command centers on the territory of the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital near the city of Deir al Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip.