Opposition doesn't rule out Zurabishvili as Georgia's PM

7 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The For Georgia opposition party member Teona Akubardia suggested that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili might have a candidate in mind for the position of Prime Minister.

“The President may have a specific person in mind to propose, but so far, there have been no consultations of this kind. Without knowing the candidate, it is premature to take a position on something that has not been thoroughly discussed. We are open to the President’s proposal for consultations,” Akubardia said.

When asked whether Salome Zourabichvili could be a potential candidate for the Prime Minister position, she said there have been no such discussions.