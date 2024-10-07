Opposition doesn't rule out Zurabishvili as Georgia's PM

The For Georgia opposition party member Teona Akubardia suggested that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili might have a candidate in mind for the position of Prime Minister.
“The President may have a specific person in mind to propose, but so far, there have been no consultations of this kind. Without knowing the candidate, it is premature to take a position on something that has not been thoroughly discussed. We are open to the President’s proposal for consultations,” Akubardia said.
When asked whether Salome Zourabichvili could be a potential candidate for the Prime Minister position, she said there have been no such discussions.
"The President herself mentioned that this issue has not been raised. However, in politics, one should never rule out possibilities,” Akubardia said.