Russia to test first hydrogen-powered vessel

7 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's first hydrogen-powered vessel "Ecobalt" will begin testing in October 2024, head of the Krylov State Research Centre Oleg Savchenko said.

"This is our joint work with Ak Bars. A pleasure boat called Ecobalt for 12 people with an electrochemical generator. This will be the first vessel in the Russian Federation with the first domestic electrochemical generator on hydrogen fuel. Totally import-substituted," Savchenko said.

According to him, the vessel was built it at the Zelenodolsk Gorky Shipyard, they will start testing this October. Savchenko added they want to show it to potential customers.

The Krylov Centre is the main developer of the latest ship designs, materials and technologies for the Russian Navy, RIA Novosti reported.