No meeting scheduled between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Moscow

7 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow has not been planned, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

"A separate meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is not planned," Badalyan said.

The information was confirmed by spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Moscow to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Bayramov is expected to address the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers and engage in high-level discussions as part of the visit.