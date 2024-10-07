Iran refutes reports about murder of IRGC Special Forces Commander

7 Oct. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The claims regarding the murder of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani are false, according to a statement made by his Deputy on October 7.

Iraj Masjedi noted that Qaani is "in good health".

"Many of us are wondering what happened to General Qaani. He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some say there should be an official statement. Why? There’s no need",

the IRGC spokesman said.

This statement followed reports that contact with the Quds Force Commander had been lost after the Israeli strikes on Beirut.