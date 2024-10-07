COP29 events to be interpreted in 6 foreign languages

7 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The events at COP29 in Baku will be interpreted into the 6 official languages ​​of the UN. This has been approved in a document agreed upon between the conference organizers. This issue will also be discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament tomorrow.

The conference will use devices capable of providing real-time interpretation at a fast pace.

It should be noted that the 6 official languages ​​of the UN are Russian, Chinese, French, Arabic, Spanish and English.

COP29 will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan. All events are scheduled to begin on November 11. The conference will end on November 22.