7 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for an official visit. The plane with him landed at Vnukovo-2 Airport, the press service of the President writes.

Ilham Aliyev was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Head of Russian Diplomacy Mikhail Galuzin, the new Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev and other officials.

It is noted that Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.