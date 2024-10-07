Georgian authorities promise to raise salaries of public sector employees

7 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Public sector salaries will soon be raised in Georgia. This is evidenced by the initial draft of the country's budget for 2025.

According to the document, the salaries of teachers, military personnel, police officers, bailiffs and civil servants will increase by 10% from January 1.

The country's legislation provides for an increase in salaries by half the percentage difference with the annual increase in the private sector salaries. From 2026, salaries will increase by the full percentage difference.

It should be added that public sector salaries in the republic have increased by 10% since the beginning of this year.