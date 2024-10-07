Georgian hotels and restaurants become more expensive

7 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Statistics Service "Sakstat" has reported on how prices in Georgia have changed over the year.

The prices for hotels, restaurants and cafes have increased the most. The growth amounted to 7.5%. Second place on the list is taken by tobacco and alcohol products, the prices for which have soared by 4.9%. Transport and education take third place with increases of 4.3% and 2.7%, respectively.

At the same time, experts recorded a decrease in prices for communications (12.8%), utilities (2.9%), furniture and household items (1.5%) and clothing (1.4%).