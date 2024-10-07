USA show interest in building NPP in Kazakhstan once again

7 Oct. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US companies are ready to undertake the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce Khush Choksy announced today.

A referendum was held in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Its preliminary results indicate that the NPP project in the republic will be implemented.

"The United States has the best technology when it comes to nuclear power plants, and we hope that an open tender will be held, which will allow US companies to participate as well",

Choksy said.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an international consortium of global companies with the most advanced technologies should work on the construction of the NPP on Lake Balkhash.

It should be noted that the US company's application was previously rejected by Kazakhstan. Currently, the list of those who can build thr NPP in Kazakhstan includes the following foreign companies: Russian Rosatom, Chinese CNNC, Korean KHNP and French EDF.