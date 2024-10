7 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media reports, a 15-year-old boy died during a Physical Education class in western Armenia on Monday.

The tragedy occurred in one of the schools in the Aragatsotn region.

According to preliminary information, the boy fell ill while playing volleyball. An ambulance was sent to the school, but the teenager had died before it arrived.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident.