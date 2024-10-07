Vladimir Putin to hold bilateral meetings with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan tomorrow

7 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tomorrow, the Aide of the Russian President Yuriy Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, both events will be held before the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"The President will hold two bilateral meetings: with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan",

Ushakov said.

The Presidential Aide also outlined the topics of the talks. According to him, the negotiations will cover issues of normalizing relations between Yerevan and Baku.

Let us recall that Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow this afternoon. At Vnukovo-2 airport, he was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the new Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev and other officials.

As for Nikol Pashinyan, his website reports that the Prime Minister has left for the Russian Federation