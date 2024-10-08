How many mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week?

8 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported on recent humanitarian demining operations in the liberated territories from September 30 through October 6.

According to the agency, a total of 159 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 415 unexploded ordnances were found and defused last week. In total, 2,945.1 hectares of land were swept clean of mines and unexploded ordnance during the past week.

From 2020 to date, 379 people have fallen victim to mines in Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh, 70 of whom were killed and 309 injured.