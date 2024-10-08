Rtveli 2024: wine grape harvest sets record

8 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Agriculture said a “record-breaking” 300,000 tonnes of grapes had been processed in the country during the ongoing harvest.

Nearing completion in the eastern winemaking region of Kakheti and underway in the western region of Racha, the harvest has generated income for the 20,000 winegrowers involved, with sales reaching 450 million lari ($164.25mln).

The majority of the processed grapes, totalling 296,000 tonnes, were harvested in Kakheti, with an additional 1,700 tonnes in Racha and 304 tonnes in Lechkhumi in the west, and the rest from other regions across Georgia.

The ministry noted Lechkhumi was currently experiencing an “active harvest” involving “unique” local varieties such as Tvishi and Okureshi Usakhelauri.