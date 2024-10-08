Putin's aide comments on EU mission in Armenia

8 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and several Western countries are trying to interfere in the process of working on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said, commenting on the EU mission in Armenia.

He stressed that all the rough work has been done in Moscow, and now Westerners just want to get into the process of negotiations and thus get into regional affairs and the region itself.

According to the Russian presidential aide, to put it mildly, not all participants in even bilateral negotiations welcome such a role of the West and these attempts to meddle in the negotiation process.