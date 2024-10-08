Georgian Dream intends to restore relations with Russia

8 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia sees the settlement of the conflict with Russia as one of its top priorities in the near future, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"A pragmatic policy and a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia are among the top priorities," Kobakhidze said.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 26. The Georgian Dream party wants to win its fourth elections. Under Georgia’s laws, a party needs to secure more than 5% of votes to win seats in the national parliament.