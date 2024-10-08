Kazakhstan sums up NPP referendum final results

8 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 71.12% of Kazakh citizens who voted in the nationwide referendum supported plans to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan, head of the Central Elections Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said.

"The number of citizens who gave a positive answer to the referendum's question totaled 5,561,937, or 71.12%," Abdirov said, summing up the referendum results.

Meanwhile, 2,045,271, or 26.15% of the total number of Kazakh citizens who voted in the referendum, were against the NPP construction.

A nationwide referendum on whether to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan took place on October 6.