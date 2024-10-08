Infrastructure for tourists to be created in Kalbajar

8 Oct. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kalbajar region will have infrastructure for recreation. Five tourist and recreational zones will appear in the region, Musa Guliyev, head of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, said.

The initiative was considered at today's session of the Milli Majlis as part of the discussion of amendments to the Law "On Tourism". They also imply the introduction of restrictions on certain types of activities in places intended for tourist recreation. The placement of chemical plants, landfills and other industries harmful to nature and human health are among them.