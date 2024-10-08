Azerbaijani parliament cut ties with colleagues from France

8 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has dissolved the working group on interparliamentary relations with France, Azerbaijani media reports.

It has been reported that the draft law regarding the election of heads of working groups on interparliamentary relations of the Azerbaijani parliament did not include the working group on interparliamentary relations with France.

Let us remind you that the previous convocation of the Milli Majlis, the work of the group on relations with French parliamentarians was stopped due to the position of Paris, which did not correspond to the interests of Azerbaijan.