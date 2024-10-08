Zurabishvili wants to retain her presidential post

8 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has announced her readiness to run for a second term in an interview with one of the Polish channels.

The politician mentioned her role, which consists of applying the "Georgian Charter" and bringing it to Brussels to begin negotiations on joining the EU.

She emphasized her readiness to become the president of the country again if the opposition gives her a mandate to be a candidate. Zurabishvili added that the negotiations between Georgia and Europe were bringing the country closer to the EU.