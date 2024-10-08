Pension in Russia to become 24,000 rubles in 2025

8 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the draft budget of the Russian Social Fund, the expected amount of the old-age pension in Russia will be 24,000 rubles next year, while the amount of the social pension will be almost 15,500 rubles.

The old-age insurance pension will be increased by 1,683 rubles, social payments will receive an increase of almost 2,000 rubles (1,981 rubles).

In total, there are approximately 41 million pensioners in the country, of which 33 million are unemployed and less than 8 million are employed.