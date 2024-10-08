Ilham Aliyev confirms his participation in BRICS summit

8 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the meeting with the Russian President, Ilham Aliyev confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, which would be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, we are waiting for you in Kazan on October 23-24 at the BRICS, BRICS plus/outreach events",

Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that interesting meetings would be held during the summit, allowing for communication with all the BRICS countries' leaders.

Putin also noted that many countries wishing to cooperate with the association had been invited to the summit, 25 heads of such states confirmed their arrival.

The Russian President noted the convenience of such platforms for negotiations on a number of issues important for the participants.

"I think that this will be both useful and interesting. We are waiting for you in Kazan",

Putin said.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the invitation.

"Azerbaijan is among the 25 countries that confirmed their participation. I am pleased to accept your invitation and look forward to a new meeting. Thank you",

President of Azerbaijan said.