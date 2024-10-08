Armenia considers possibility of purchasing battle tanks from South Korea

8 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia may purchase K2 "Black Panther" battle tanks from South Korea. They are equipped with modern technologies and have demonstrated their effectiveness in mountainous conditions, local media reported.

The Armenian Minister of Defense studied this possibility during his September trip to Seoul.

Suren Papikyan took part in a high-level meeting on artificial intelligence and began negotiations on the supply of weapons, including K2 tanks. The event was organized by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.