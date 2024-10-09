9 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Consumer Watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, announced the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has created a vaccine for Marburg fever, which has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating its effectiveness.

"Employees of Rospotrebnadzor's Vector State Research Center have developed a vaccine to prevent Marburg fever. The development has already passed preclinical tests, having shown its safety and effectiveness," the statement reads.

The vaccine is in a high degree of readiness for clinical trials. The vaccine series is currently being developed, and a package of documents for obtaining the relevant authorization is being prepared, the watchdog said.

Earlier, Rwanda's Health Minister announced the country has started vaccinating people against the Marburg virus to combat an outbreak that has resulted in 12 deaths.

Marburg fever is notorious for its high mortality rate, reaching up to 88%. Symptoms often involve intense headache, vomiting, muscle pain, and abdominal discomfort. The virus is initially transmitted from fruit bats to humans and then spreads via direct contact with the bodily fluids of those infected.