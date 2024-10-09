Lachin to become CIS cultural capital in 2025 - Putin

9 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed a limited format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow.

“Every year we choose the cultural capital of the Commonwealth, which becomes the center of bright, creative, and humanitarian events that attract the keen interest of citizens of all our countries. Now it is Samarkand, and next year, by the project solution proposed for our approval, the baton will be taken by Azerbaijan's Lachin,” Putin said.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State was held in Moscow on October 8. The participants also approved the city of Meghri (Armenia) as the cultural capital of the CIS in 2026 and the city of Molodechno (Belarus) in 2027.