9 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the Georgian government will not impose sanctions against Russia, despite the European Parliament's request.

According to him, the introduction of such sanctions would “only harm” Georgia's economy without having a “significant negative impact” on the sanctioned party.

"We make all decisions based on the interests of the Georgian people. We must explain to our partners, and our partners must understand that all our decisions serve the well-being of the country, and this is part of the well-being of Europe as a whole," Davitashvili said.

Earlier, the European Parliament has prepared a draft resolution criticizing the 'transparency of foreign influence' and 'family values and protection of minors' laws and called on Georgian authorities to impose sanctions against Russia and release former President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison.