French coach named honorary citizen of Tbilisi

9 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head coach of Georgia's national football team Willy Sagnol was among 25 personalities from art, culture, science, medicine and sports, who received the status of Tbilisi’s honorary citizens as part of this year’s Tbilisoba city festival.

The Tbilisi City Hall presented the titles to the selected individuals based on their contribution to the Tbilisoba development.

Addressing the audience, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze expressed his gratitude to the title recipients for their commitment to the city.

“I would like to thank you all with all my heart who, with your achievements or daily activities, contribute to the development of Tbilisi”, Kaladze said.

The award ceremony took place at the State Palace of Ceremonies and was attended by the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Government officials, artists, athletes and other guests.