Azerbaijani President criticizes U.S. sanctions policy

9 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international community should collectively express its position towards the U.S. sanctions policy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The policy of sanctions has no right to exist at all, especially when these sanctions are illegal and imposed completely unjustifiably and selectively," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that Baku categorically opposes all sanctions.

"The international community should collectively express its position," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that sanctions were imposed on Azerbaijan in 1992 under the false accusation that it was blockading Armenia.