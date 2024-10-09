Iran considers creating nuclear weapons

9 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of 39 Iranian legislators has sent an official message to the Supreme National Security Council with a request for revising the national defense doctrine and permit the development of nuclear weapons in the context of a threat from Israel, ISNA reported.

"A letter has been sent to the Supreme National Security Council, which has so far been signed by 39 parliament members. The subject of the message is a request for revising the defense doctrine in the field of nuclear weapons. No international organization, neither the U.S. nor any European country can control Israel," initiator of the appeal Hasanali Ekhlaki Amiri said.

The Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that a fatwa by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has outlawed the production of nuclear weapons as contradicting Islam.