Georgia's tourism revenue reaches new high

9 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's revenue from international tourism from January through August 2024, reached $3.6 billion, which is 11.3% higher than in the same period last year, Galt & Taggart reported.

The tourist industry in Georgia brought in $450 million in September 2024, up 7.4% from the previous year. According to Galt & Taggart, this figure will hit $4.4 billion by year’s end.

Meanwhile, last year, Georgia's tourism revenue hit the jackpot at $4.1 billion, marking a whopping 17.3% increase from 2022.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration, in turn, said Georgia had hosted almost six million international travellers in the first nine months of the year, marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase.

Additionally, 3.99 million international tourists visits took place in Georgia during the reporting period, reflecting a 9.2% increase from 2023.