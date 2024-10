Discord blocked in Turkey

9 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has blocked access to instant messaging platform Discord in line with a court decision after the platform refused to share information demanded by Ankara, Turkish authorities said.

Turkey's Information Technologies and Communication Authority published the access ban decision on its website.

Turkish Justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said an Ankara court decided to block access to Discord from Turkey due to sufficient suspicion that crimes had been committed by some using the platform.

Yesterday, Russia's communications regulator blocked Discord for violating Russian law, after previously fining the company for failing to remove banned content.