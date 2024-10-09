Georgia's Constitutional Court rules against suspending foreign agents law

9 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled against suspending the law on transparency of foreign influence, while ordering a “substantive review” of the legislative piece.

The Court ruled against the plaintiffs' motion to suspend disputed norms of the law until the review is complete.

The plaintiffs argue the law infringes on rights to personal development, privacy, and freedom of information, and conflicts with Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration goals.

The Court’s decision came after Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, 112 NGOs and media organisations, 38 opposition MPs, and two additional media groups in August challenged the controversial law in the institution.