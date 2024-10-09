Israel may attack Iran on Yom Kippur

9 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran may be subjected to an Israeli attack this Saturday, the sources in the United States warn.

The Israeli army may launch a retaliatory strike on Iran during the religious holiday of Yom Kippur.

According to unnamed sources of the NBC News channel, despite the fact that the United States has information about the planned strike on Iran, the Israeli side has not yet named specific dates.

It is also noted that Washington will support Israel by imposing tough sanctions on Tehran.

Recall that Israel was subjected to a massive missile attack from the IRI on October 1.