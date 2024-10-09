US, Saudi Arabia confirm plans to contain Iran

9 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the American and Saudi defense ministries spoke by phone. During the conversation, they decided to continue cooperation on containing Iran.

The United States and Saudi Arabia will continue cooperation aimed at containing Iran. The corresponding agreement was reached during a phone call between the heads of the defense ministries of the two countries.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin and Khalid bin Salman Al Saud discussed American efforts to strengthen security in the Middle East.

“The ministers committed to continuing close cooperation to strengthen deterrence in the face of common threats, including from Iran and the groups it supports,”

– the press service of the US department informed.